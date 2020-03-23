Coronavirus

Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO. -- One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to feed the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says they're using their supply and logistics network to produce and distribute the bottles.



Under the guidance of the American Red Cross, the company will ship the sanitizer to communities in need.

"We can't solve this on our own," read a statement released by the company. "But we can play an important role."

Tito's Vodka says it will also produce 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

In the Triangle, Durham Distillery is offering two liters of free homemade hand sanitizer to local businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Blue Island PD temporarily shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19: Mayor
Illinois' COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, with 9 deaths
Illinois' COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, with 9 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, with 9 deaths
Chicago-area workers raise questions about 'essential' business during 'stay-at-home' order
What to know about Illinois' 1,049 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
10 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Blue Island PD temporarily shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19: Mayor
Show More
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
What to expect as gas prices drop due to COVID-19 concerns
Local businesses answer the call for medical supplies
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Congress to vote on relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
More TOP STORIES News