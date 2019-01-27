HEALTH & FITNESS

Aon Step Up for Kids raises thousands for Lurie Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

The 22nd annual Aon Step Up for Kids raised money for children and families being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital.

By
More than 2,000 people climbed the Aon Center, one of Chicago's tallest towers, on Sunday as part of the Aon Step Up for Kids fundraiser.

The 22nd annual event raised money for children and families being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Eighty floors and about 1,600 steps - all for a good cause. Nearly $830,000 was expected to be raised, which is more than last year.

"It's really what makes a children's hospital, a children's hospital. It's things like spiritual care, music therapy, art therapy. These are the things for families when they need it the most," said Ted McCartan, Lurie's director of community engagement.

This year's patient champion was 2-year-old, who was diagnosed with spina bifida before she was born. She spent the first 28 days at Lurie Children's enduring countless procedures all before her first birthday.

"Just to see the combination of all the hard work of all the departments and all of the steppers, it truly means the world to us because we value Lurie Children's more than anything in the world. They're like a second family to us; a home away from home," said Becky Rupnick, Aggie's mother.

Aggie's story was an inspiration for today's steppers working to give patients and their families a little bit of help during their toughest times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildrenhospitalexercisefundraiserChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
February is American Heart Month
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Cook County Board raises tobacco purchase age to 21
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: 3-6 inches of snow tonight, then historic cold
Man arrested in connection with crash that killed trooper on I-294
'Human chain' used to pull man from frigid water near Foster Beach
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted after flight attendant dies
Man, 37, dies after striking salt truck in 3-vehicle crash on Far South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow expected late Sunday
Show More
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
More News