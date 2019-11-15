vaping

Apple removes more than 100 vaping-related apps from mobile App Store

As health experts continue to warn of the dangers of vaping, Apple is taking note.

The company announced Friday it has removed 181 vaping-related apps from the mobile App Store globally to discourage its use.

According to Apple, the apps represented less than one percent of the 1.8 million available.

The company said it had been preparing to remove the apps for months. In June, Apple banned the promotion of vaping products in its app store. The company also hasn't approved any new vaping-related apps since.

As of November 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung injuries and 42 confirmed deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingbusinesstechnologyu.s. & worldapps
VAPING
4th Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung injury
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Teen recovering after rare double lung transplant needed from vaping-related damage
Vaping-related lung transplant performed at Detroit hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
West Side elementary school on lockdown after man shot dead outside, police say
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
9-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Millennium Park outdoor ice rink opens Friday
Show More
Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva in new location
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News