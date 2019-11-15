Apple removes more than 100 vaping-related apps from mobile App Store

As health experts continue to warn of the dangers of vaping, Apple is taking note.The company announced Friday it has removed 181 vaping-related apps from the mobile App Store globally to discourage its use.According to Apple, the apps represented less than one percent of the 1.8 million available.The company said it had been preparing to remove the apps for months. In June, Apple banned the promotion of vaping products in its app store. The company also hasn't approved any new vaping-related apps since.As of November 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung injuries and 42 confirmed deaths.