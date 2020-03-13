Coronavirus in Chicago update: Archdiocese closes all schools indefinitely starting Monday; St. Margaret of Scotland School student tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier Friday, a student at St. Margaret of Scotland School officials announced a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student also attended Mass at the church on Thursday. The Catholic parish said school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held Friday, officials said.
Chicago area schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break.
"We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH or the Archdiocese of Chicago," Pastor Eruaga and Principal Shauntae Davis said in a letter to parishioners.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
The school and church will undergo a deep cleaning Friday, officials said.
Per guidance from CDPH, it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School be tested for Coronavirus/COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless you begin exhibiting coronavirus/COVID-19 symptoms.
The Archdiocese of Chicago released a statement saying, "The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) informed us last night that a student at St. Margaret of Scotland School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19.) The affected student also attended the all-school Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on March 12, 2020. Therefore, following the CDPH recommendation, we are closing St. Margaret of Scotland School effective immediately and will not re-open until March 23 at the earliest. The school already has a scheduled Spring Break from March 16-20. Additionally, there will be no daily Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish on Friday, March 13.
"Beginning Friday, March 13, school and parish leadership will facilitate extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the school and church pursuant to the CDC guidelines.
"We have learned that a group of student volunteers from Marist High School was in the St. Margaret of Scotland School building on March 12. We have informed Marist leadership about the situation.
"The CDPH has advised us that it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School be tested for COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless they begin exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. We ask for everyone to continue to monitor their health and continue to practice proper hygiene at home. We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH."
Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools remain open Friday, with some restrictions in place.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPS will start scaling back large-scale events. There will also be a mandatory policy on short-term closures for any schools with confirmed cases.
RELATED: 7 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois bring total to 32; officials ban events with 1K+ people
CPS also issued its own guidance, that includes suspending sports and limiting visitor access to school buildings.
The restrictions are effective immediately through April 12 and stipulate that essential school activities involving students and staff such as lunch and recess can proceed as usual, though student absences related to concerns about the coronavirus will continue to be excused.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
"At this time, CPS will remain open now we would never put our children in danger and i say that as mayor but also as a mother
Several school districts in the Chicagoland area are shutting down out of an abundance of caution.
How to Wash Your Hands
But Mayor Lightfoot says shutting down schools here could have cascading effects since a large number of CPS students depend on schools for eating, shelter and in some instances clothing. She says it's a big deal and that the city just isn't there yet.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.