Archer Heights street renamed in honor of Chicago 911 dispatcher, wife who died from COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archer Heights community celebrated two of its own Saturday, honoring Guadalupe and Maria Lopez by renaming a street after the couple who both lost their battles to COVID-19 last year.
"It feels good to feel a sense of community, just to have everybody here, you know," said the couple's son, Richie Lopez.
Richie and his brother Andy Lopez were joined by neighbors and the Archer Manor Little League during the honorary dedication.
The organization tipped its cap to Guadalupe, also known as Lupe, who was a volunteer and coach for years with both little league baseball and basketball.
"He was an awesome coach," said little league parent Jesus Ochoa. "Always pushing you to do your best and, you know, always make me get back up."
Lupe was also a beloved Chicago 911 dispatcher. He died from COVID-19 in November 2020.
The city was mourning his loss when his wife Maria died from same virus just weeks later.
Their son Andy described his mother as supportive and someone who also did a lot for the Little Village community.
Both parents were in their 50s when they passed.
Now, the sign serves as a memorial, right down the street from where the couple lived.
"I keep veering my eyes towards the sign and towards my house, and that chair because they used to sit out there all the time," Richie said. "It's a different type of opening day."
