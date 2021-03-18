Health & Fitness

Illinois vaccine: Aurora holding mass vaccination event at former Carson Pirie Scott store

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora will open its fourth and largest mass vaccination clinic Thursday.

All 3,000 vaccine appointments have already been booked.

The shots will be given at the former Carson Pirie Scott store at 970 N. Lake Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

RELATED: Kane County opening mass vaccination site in Batavia

The event is being done in collaboration with Jewel Osco, the City of Aurora, the Kane County Health Department and Storage for America, which owns the site.

Illinois COVID vaccine: IL to expand vaccination eligibility to everyone on April 12, sources say

Aurora will hold a fifth mass vaccination event on Friday 19 at La Sierra, 2121 E. New York Street. That event has also already reached capacity.
