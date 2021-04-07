Health & Fitness

COVID Illinois: Aurora makes thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments available

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
State expands Auora vaccination site as officials issue warning on Easter gatherings

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments have been made available in Aurora Wednesday.

The appointments are for April 9, 10, 11 and 13 and are at the vaccination site at the former Carson Pirie Scott store on Lake Street.

The site was recently converted into a state-run facility to allow for more vaccinations to take place.

To register for the appointments, visit www.kanevax.org

