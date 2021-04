COVID Illinois: Aurora makes thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments available

Thousands of one-dose JOHNSON & JOHNSON vaccine appointments on April 9, 10, 11 and 13 are now open at the new State of Illinois Vaccination Clinic in Aurora: Former Carson Pirie Scott Store, 970 N. Lake Street



Register at https://t.co/hMiKaoZbIm



Click on the AuroraKaneVax tab — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) April 7, 2021

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments have been made available in Aurora Wednesday.The appointments are for April 9, 10, 11 and 13 and are at the vaccination site at the former Carson Pirie Scott store on Lake Street.The site was recently converted into a state-run facility to allow for more vaccinations to take place.To register for the appointments, visit www.kanevax.or