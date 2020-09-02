Aurora mayor warns businesses to follow COVID-19 face mask guidelines

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Wednesday he is cracking down on businesses that are not enforcing the wearing of face masks.Just Tuesday, Aurora surpassed 5,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and though the city has kept its positivity rate below 5% and is in much better shape than many other parts of the state, Mayor Irvin, himself a COVID-19 survivor, took the opportunity Wednesday to remind folks that the pandemic continues.He warned of COVID-fatigue, especially as we enter the Labor Day Weekend. In recent days health officials, both local and national have been keen to make the point that, unlike the start of the pandemic back in March, some of the biggest drivers of infection now are in smaller family and neighborhood gatherings where people let down their guard."Aurora has entered a new month and a new season. It is imperative that we all must recommit to doing what is necessary to fight COVID-19," Mayor Irvin said. "Clearly, it is not over."Mayor Irvin also issued a stern warning to businesses that continue to defy the mask mandate, allowing customers to enter without one, saying that while no fines have been issued yet, he will not hesitate to impose restrictions on those who do not comply.