Coronavirus

Illinois nurse express regret for bar visit without mask

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A northern Illinois nurse is expressing regret for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister's Wisconsin bar.

Katie Koutsky, a nurse with Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station.

She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery.

Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health it was a "lapse in judgment" not ensure she didn't have a mask and didn't maintain social distancing.

She says she will self-quarantine and be tested before returning to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowners grovebarcoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisnurses
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
What to know about Illinois' 90,369 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
Chatham coronavirus testing site opens Saturday
Crews search DuPage River in Winfield for missing woman with autism
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Wrigley Field organist serenades neighborhood missing baseball during COVID-19
2 men shot in Englewood
Show More
Woman injured after argument leads to hit-and-run in Lakeview
McHenry allows restaurants to set up tables for take-out food in parking lots
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler, light wind off lake Saturday
Mayor Lightfoot warns churches who plan to defy Illinois' stay-at-home order
What to know about Illinois' 90,369 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News