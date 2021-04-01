COVID Vaccine Illinois: Aurora, Orland Park holding vaccination events Thursday

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora and Orland Park are each holding COVID vaccine pop-up events Thursday/Aurora is using a second vacant Carson Pirie Scott store as a vaccination site, with the store located at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Drive.Thursday's equity-focused vaccine clinic targets the Black, Latin-x, and Indian communities. More than a thousand people are signed up."We are serious about the business of vaccination our community and will continue to take measures into our own hands to do so," said Mayor Irvin, who will receive his vaccination onsite tomorrow. "As we see Covid positivity rates on the incline once again, we have to double down and do what is necessary to make sure people in a community are vaccinated, with a concerted effort on our most impact populations."Meanwhile, Orland Park is also holding a pop-up vaccination event Thursday at the Orland Park Civic Center.The Orland Park event Center is only open to seniors and qualified educators who live and work in the village.Vaccinations run Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's expected that 700 to 1,200 doses will be distributed. Those looking to register must call (708) 239-8880.