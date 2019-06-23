Health & Fitness

Parent's Choice baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal

Perrigo Company plc has issued a voluntary recall on one of its infant formulas because one lot may contain pieces of metal.

The product in question is the 35-ounce containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, which is only sold at Walmart.

Roughly 23,000 containers of the formula may be affected, the company said in a press release.

No injuries have been reported, but the company says it's recalling the product "out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report."

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for lot code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of Feb. 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the product, according to Perrigo.

Consumers can contact Perrigo Customer Affairs at 866-629-6181 with any questions about the product. Consumers are advised to contact their doctor with any health-related questions or concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsbabyrecallu.s. & worldwalmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News