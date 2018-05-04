Beauty masks to treat your skin and hair

Beauty masks are all the rage right now, and whether you want to treat your face, hair, lips or feet, there's a mask for everything. Style Contributor for PureWow.com Brittney Levine stopped by WCL to share some of her favorite masks.
FOR YOUR HAIR - GARNIER FRUCTIS 1 MINUTE HAIR MASK
www.garnierusa.com/Fructis
FOR YOUR LIPS - OH K HYDROGEL GOLD LIP MASK
Sold at CVS and Walgreens
FOR THAT TIME OF THE MONTH - KNOURS SWEET ENOUGH RESCUE MASK
Knours.net
FOR THE 3-IN-1 MASK - THE BETTER SKIN COMPANY'S LAVA MAGIC CLEANSER, SCRUB & MASK
ulta.com
TO DETOXIFY - CLINIQUE CITY BLOCK PURIFYING CHARCOAL CLAY MASK & SCRUB
www.clinique.com
FOR YOUR FEET - NIVEA CREAM
Sold at drugstores nationwide. www.niveausa.com
