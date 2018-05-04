WINDY CITY LIVE

Beauty masks to treat your skin and hair

Two WCL interns try masks for hair, feet, and face. (WLS)

Beauty masks are all the rage right now, and whether you want to treat your face, hair, lips or feet, there's a mask for everything. Style Contributor for PureWow.com Brittney Levine stopped by WCL to share some of her favorite masks.

FOR YOUR HAIR - GARNIER FRUCTIS 1 MINUTE HAIR MASK
www.garnierusa.com/Fructis

FOR YOUR LIPS - OH K HYDROGEL GOLD LIP MASK
Sold at CVS and Walgreens

FOR THAT TIME OF THE MONTH - KNOURS SWEET ENOUGH RESCUE MASK
Knours.net

FOR THE 3-IN-1 MASK - THE BETTER SKIN COMPANY'S LAVA MAGIC CLEANSER, SCRUB & MASK
ulta.com

TO DETOXIFY - CLINIQUE CITY BLOCK PURIFYING CHARCOAL CLAY MASK & SCRUB
www.clinique.com

FOR YOUR FEET - NIVEA CREAM
Sold at drugstores nationwide. www.niveausa.com
