coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus patient: Hospitalized Berwyn dad says COVID-19 is 'truly miserable'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Berwyn father is currently being treated for persistent fevers, pain and an unbearable cough that he said can only be like drowning above water -- COVID-19.

"It is a truly miserable experience," said Michael Bane. The 42-year-old is three days into his COVID-19 treatment at Rush University Medical Center.

RELATED: Woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in Chicago describes symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

Debra Westfall has a message for some of her friends who were having doubts about the reality of COVID-19. It's real, and now those friends are listening.



"It feels like it breaks you after a while; you just can't go on and try and fight it off," he said.

The father and attorney said he first started showing symptoms nearly two weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

"For a couple of days I had really mild to non-existent things happening, and it was last Sunday when I started noticing I was just in a tremendous amount of pain to the point where I couldn't sleep," he said.

Bane made it a point to isolate himself from his wife and 2-year-old daughter before he called his doctor, who said he should get tested.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

"It's surreal; you pull into a designated parking spot, I was waived out of my car, walked into a secured building, told not to touch anything, not to take my hands out of my pockets," Bane said.

Four days later the results came back positive. By that time, Bane was being admitted to Rush's emergency room.

He said he wasn't sure if he was going to make it.

"I came to the hospital because I was worried I was going to die," Bane said.

Bane is still battling high fevers and has difficulty breathing, but said he has the highest respect for those treating him at Rush, going as far as to call them heroes.

"If anyone ever wants to say someone's a hero, our medical care professionals right now deserve the credit in the world for what they're doing," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberwynchicagonear west sidecoronaviruscoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patient influx; Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Metra lets medical personnel ride free amid COVID-19 crisis
Man charged with coughing in Chicago cops' faces and saying he had coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patient influx; Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases
Metra lets medical personnel ride free amid COVID-19 crisis
Aurora confirms 1st coronavirus death, 3 cases
CPD Supt. Beck discusses efforts to protect first responders safeguarding Chicago
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Edgewater hosts Virtual Restaurant Week during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
DuPage County spelling bee champion hopes to carry on family legacy
Yale offering popular 'happiness' class free online
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
PHOTOS: Chicago suburbs empty during shelter-in-place order
Pregnant women urged to be cautious during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News