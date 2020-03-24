Coronavirus patient: Hospitalized Berwyn dad says COVID-19 is 'truly miserable'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6034104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Debra Westfall has a message for some of her friends who were having doubts about the reality of COVID-19. It's real, and now those friends are listening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Berwyn father is currently being treated for persistent fevers, pain and an unbearable cough that he said can only be like drowning above water -- COVID-19."It is a truly miserable experience," said Michael Bane. The 42-year-old is three days into his COVID-19 treatment at Rush University Medical Center."It feels like it breaks you after a while; you just can't go on and try and fight it off," he said.The father and attorney said he first started showing symptoms nearly two weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus."For a couple of days I had really mild to non-existent things happening, and it was last Sunday when I started noticing I was just in a tremendous amount of pain to the point where I couldn't sleep," he said.Bane made it a point to isolate himself from his wife and 2-year-old daughter before he called his doctor, who said he should get tested."It's surreal; you pull into a designated parking spot, I was waived out of my car, walked into a secured building, told not to touch anything, not to take my hands out of my pockets," Bane said.Four days later the results came back positive. By that time, Bane was being admitted to Rush's emergency room.He said he wasn't sure if he was going to make it."I came to the hospital because I was worried I was going to die," Bane said.Bane is still battling high fevers and has difficulty breathing, but said he has the highest respect for those treating him at Rush, going as far as to call them heroes."If anyone ever wants to say someone's a hero, our medical care professionals right now deserve the credit in the world for what they're doing," he said.