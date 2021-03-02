COVID-19 vaccine

Biden administration to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for school teachers in pharmacy program

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, "time and again, we've heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that," so to "accelerate" the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineseducationcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 100K United Center vaccine appointments open Thursday
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 100K United Center vaccine appointments open Thursday
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny deny sexual assault allegations
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Chicago increasing indoor restaurant capacity to 50%
$20K reward offered in shooting of 11-year-old girl
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Show More
13 killed when semi-truck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
IL reports 1,577 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
Wisconsin to get 47,000 doses of newly-approved vaccine
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
'Soul of a Nation,' begins in Evanston, 1st US city to fund reparations for Black residents
More TOP STORIES News