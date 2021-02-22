Health & Fitness

Blood donations needed as winter months, COVID-19 pandemic can lead to shortage

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The need for blood donations hasn't eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Last week's snow, ice and freezing across the country wrecked havoc on blood donations.

Many Red Cross Drives had to be canceled.

Joy Squier from the Red Cross discussed the critical need for blood donations.

Appointments can also be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment prior to the drive or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood. For general information about giving blood, eligibility requirements etc., please go to: https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopblood driveblood donations
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pritzker to sign bill requiring use of body cameras for officers
IL reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Boys, 13 and 14, charged in armed carjacking
Teen, 2 others ID'd after 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
Keep an eye out for falling ice as temperatures rise
2 shot at Summit bar
Show More
Suspected drunk driver survives crash off WI ramp
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Teen boy fatally shot in Little Village among 18 shot in weekend violence
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
More TOP STORIES News