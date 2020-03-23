Coronavirus Illinois: Blue Island police station reopened after being temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Blue Island police officers went back to work this morning after the department was briefly shut down due to COVId-19 concerns.A worker at the department tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Sunday.The building was temporarily closed over the weekend, while workers cleaned and sanitized everything.The Cook County Sheriff's department helped out with patrols, until Blue Island officers returned to duty this morning.The lobby is still closed to the public."The Blue Island Police Department has reported back to work as of 6 a.m. this morning. My office will continue to coordinate with the Governor's office, local leaders and first responders to keep our community safe during this challenging time," State Rep. Bob Rita said in a statement.