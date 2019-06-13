Health & Fitness

Boil order issued for Lincolnwood residents

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials in north suburban Lincolnwood have issued a boil order for residents.

The boil order was issued after the village's pump house experienced electrical issues Thursday morning, causing the pumps that supply and maintain the system to temporarily shut off.

Water was restored at about 6:45 a.m., but because Lincolnwood's water distribution system fell below the permissible pressure set by the EPA, the boil order was issued.

Lincolnwood residents are asked to boil water used for culinary and drinking purposes for at least five minutes before using.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory testing confirms water quality has been restored, with late Friday morning being the earliest it will be lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincolnwood Public Works 847-675-0888.
