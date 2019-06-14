Boil order lifted for Lincolnwood residents



Flush building water lines by allowing both the hot and cold water to run for several minutes at each fixture. Hot water should be run longer to purge the hot water heater and cycle in new fresh water



Clean faucet screens by removing them from the fixture and boiling them in water



Dispose of ice cubes made from tap water



Replace water filters on sinks and refrigerators



Purge water using appliances such as refrigerator water dispensers, coffee machines, icemakers (continue replacing ice for 24 hours as water remains in the line as the ice forms), etc.



Run an empty sanitize or bleach cycle on dishwashers



LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil order for residents in north suburban Lincolnwood has been lifted officials said Friday.The boil order was issued after the village's pump house experienced electrical issues Thursday morning, causing the pumps that supply and maintain the system to temporarily shut off.Water was restored at about 6:45 a.m., but because Lincolnwood's water distribution system fell below the permissible pressure set by the EPA, the boil order was issued.Lincolnwood residents were asked to boil water used for culinary and drinking purposes for at least five minutes before using.Officials recommend residents take the following steps to ensure safe water consumption:Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincolnwood Public Works 847-675-0888.