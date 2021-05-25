COVID-19 vaccine

'Breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated remain rare: CDC

EMBED <>More Videos

Schools announce in-person learning for fall 2021

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these "breakthrough" cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported - that's about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.

Nearly two-thirds were women, and the median age of all cases was 58. About 25% of the infections involved people who didn't have symptoms. About 10% were hospitalized and about 2% died.

The report is based on voluntary reporting by 46 states and territories and isn't considered a complete tally of all breakthrough infections that may have occurred. Health officials say no vaccine is perfect and infections were expected in some vaccinated people.

The CDC stopped reporting a total number at the end of April but has been posting weekly updates on breakthrough infections that resulted in hospitalization and deaths. As of May 17, the CDC listed reports of about 1,800 hospitalizations and 350 deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
White House expects to reach 50% adults fully vaccinated today
Free Six Flags tickets for those getting COVID shot in Cook County Wed.
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens
White Sox expand Guaranteed Rate Field capacity to 60%
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Man changing friend's flat tire shot by carjacker near Midway, critical: CPD
1 of 2 injured dogs dies after Palatine dog attack: police
Free Six Flags tickets for those getting COVID shot in Cook County Wed.
1 teen killed, another hurt in Tri-Taylor shooting: CPD
Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
Show More
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Woman, 86, hit by stray bullet while watering lawn on West Side
Man critically injured after being struck by Blue Line train
University Park residents still using bottled water 2 years after lead discovery
Mayor Lightfoot, city leaders announce $79.8 million in rental assistance amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News