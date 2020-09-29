Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings renewed push for screenings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a renewed push this October for women to get screened for Breast Cancer.
The push is timely as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr. Julie Wescler, a breast surgeon at Cook County Health, discussed the importance of screenings Monday morning.
"Women should start screening mammograms no later than age 50," she said.
Wescler said it is important for women to discuss certain risk factors with their doctor.
"If you notice a change in what is normal to you, then you really should seek out a doctor and discuss that," Wescler said.
