Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Wednesday about a rare and deadly cancer linked to breast implants.The agency said at least 457 women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Nine of them have died.The FDA also sent a letter to health care providers to help them diagnose the disease early.About 11 million women in the world have breast implants, but those implants are not created equally.According to the FDA, implants with textured surfaces are more closely linked to the cancer than those with smooth surfaces.Women considering surgery are advised to discuss the risks and benefits of different implant types with their physicians.Those who already have implants should look out for new swelling, lumps or pain around them.