Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19, wife says

By Eyewitness News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Broadway star Nick Cordero has woken up from a medically induced coma after more than a month, his wife announced on Instagram.

Cordero's wife, celebrity fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, announced the good news Tuesday.

Kloots started a hashtag #WakeUpNick that became a movement across social media with fans dancing to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" to show support for the Broadway star.

"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, Dadda, is awake!" Kloots shared on her Instagram story while holding the couple's son, Elvis.

She said he is officially awake but is still very weak.

Kloots said that even opening and closings his eyes takes all of his energy and he can't close his mouth yet. But he is following commands which she wrote means his mental status is coming back.

Cordero, 41, a Tony-nominated actor, initially went to the hospital March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

Kloots says blood thinners that were initially helping to ease some clotting in Cordero's leg began causing issues with his blood pressure and he had to have his leg amputated in April.

The illness virtually snuck up on Cordero, the former star of "Bullets Over Broadway," who first just experienced fatigue, Kloots told "Good Morning America."

"We were watching the news and we were trying to decide if this was the coronavirus," Kloots said. "It didn't seem like Nick had the symptoms. He just had this extreme fatigue. We just thought we'd ride it out. We'd see what happened and just isolate because all he wanted to do was sleep."

The couple has a son, 10-month-old Elvis Eduardo.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalhospitalsu.s. & worldinstagrambroadwaycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Illinois reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as testing increases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as testing increases
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Child abuse cases increase during stay-at-home order
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still chilly
Show More
Family of pair who vanished 5 years ago in Gary hope new image will generate leads
Elective surgeries resume in Illinois
Indiana court asked to rule on replacing AG due to law license suspension
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Group supports families of first responders who died in line of duty, including coronavirus fatalities
More TOP STORIES News