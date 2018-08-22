A junior high in south suburban Calumet City is closed for a second day Wednesday because of mold.Dr. Troy A. Paraday, Superintendent of Schools for Calumet City School District No. 155, said in a statement Tuesday that officials may have found mold at Wentworth Junior High. They closed the school Tuesday as a precaution.Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Wentworth Intermediate were also closed Tuesday."Once the concern became known, the District took immediate steps to assess the concern and this phase is ongoing. We take this matter very seriously and are committed to taking action to remediate the concern to preserve the highest standard for our learning environments," Paraday said.Wentworth Junior High will stay closed again Wednesday while crews work to clean things up. Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Wentworth Intermediate will be open Wednesday.