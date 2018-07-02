HEALTH & FITNESS

Calumet City senior citizens left stranded by elevator issues at apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Senior citizens at Garden House of River Oaks in Calumet City have been forced to use stairs due to multiple recent elevator outages. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) --
A group of 20 senior citizens in Calumet City said Monday that they've been left stranded without access to their apartments for hours at a time due to recent elevator outages.

Multiple residents at Garden House of River Oaks, a 145-unit, 10-story apartment building in the south suburbs reached out to ABC7 with their complaints.

"It makes me feel like I'm in prison," said 81-year-old resident Bobbie Henry.

Henry said she had to hobble backwards up nine flights of stairs when both elevators went out earlier this month. She said she waited in the lobby for hours but was forced to climb the stairs because she needed to take her medicine.

Resident Mildred Davis said the same thing happened to her a week later.

"I had to sit downstairs from 9:30 to about 11:30 in order for me to get upstairs because I live on the 7th floor and I can't walk," Davis said.

Residents who use walkers, wheelchairs and scooters said they were hardest hit.

"I can't do nothing. I can't pick this up and take it upstairs," said resident Jimmy Hardy, who uses a motorized scooter.

A representative for Evergreen Real Estate Group, which manages the building, said Elevator 1 has been out of service since the beginning of June. They are waiting for a part to be delivered and do not have a timeline for when the elevator will be back in operation. Elevator 2 is currently operational.

The company confirmed two instances in the last two weeks in which both elevators have been out of service for several hours. On June 18, it was out of service for 15 hours. On June 27, it was out of service for nearly 3 hours.

Residents who live at the apartment said they also experienced outages over the weekend.

"When you go in the elevator, take your phone and your water because you never know when you're gonna get stuck," resident Jea'nne Barnes said.

Ida Johnson and other residents said they are constantly worried that the second elevator will break. She's asking for the aging elevators to be replaced altogether.

"I want to see changes here. There are a lot of changes that need to be made but elevators have got to be No. 1," Johnson said.

Evergreen Real Estate Group said there are no current plans to replace the elevators. A representative said they have extended apologies to the residents and are working with them to find a solution. Evergreen Real Estate Group declined a request for an on-camera interview.

The elevators were last inspected on February 9, 2018. A State Fire Marshal Elevator Safety Certificate posted inside Elevator 2 is valid through April 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsenior citizensheatelevatorCalumet City
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
ICE halts deportation of terminally-ill trafficking victim
Allergy med alternatives that don't require needles
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Thyroid cancer cases on the rise, especially for women
Lower-cost generic EpiPen, only $300, approved by FDA
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News