Cancer survivor celebration planned for Chicago

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --Honoring the millions of cancer survivors in the United States, Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), a national network of comprehensive cancer care and research centers, and area cancer support organizations will host an event in Chicago's Pioneer Court (Google Maps link of location) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018. The interactive event will invite cancer survivors and community members to celebrate and raise awareness of cancer survivorship, an important part of the cancer journey.
"Cancer Treatment Centers of America physicians have used advancements in molecular genomic testing, targeted therapies and immunotherapies in addition to traditional cancer treatment approaches to support an increasing number of cancer survivors across the nation," said Julian Schink, MD, Chief of Gynecologic Oncology at CTCA and practicing gynecologic oncologist at CTCA Chicago. "Oncology care has turned a corner and we, as medical providers, find ourselves helping more and more patients manage their cancer as a chronic disease. We are proud to stand with them and celebrate their survivorship."
The American Cancer Society, the American Brain Tumor Association, Cancer Support Center, Cancer Wellness Center, Gilda's Club Chicago, Imerman Angels, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society - Illinois Chapter, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition - Illinois Chapter, Susan G. Komen - Chicagoland, Us Too and Wellness House will participate in the event, which takes place in advance of National Cancer Survivor Day (June 3).
The free celebration is open to the public and will offer:
- Photo opportunities with a 12-foot survivorship ribbon
- An interactive survivor wall for participants to personally honor someone who has been touched by cancer or show their support to all those battling cancer
- A jumbotron sharing photos and public social media posts using #CTCACelebrates
- Survivorship educational resources
- Opportunity to engage with Chicagoland cancer support organizations
"According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are an estimated 26,000 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in Cook County alone this year," said Pete Govorchin, Chief Operating Officer of CTCA Chicago. "At Cancer Treatment Centers of America, we are dedicated to supporting and improving the lives of those touched by cancer through our comprehensive survivorship program, annual Celebrate Life event recognizing five-year survivors, and now this debut celebration of survivorship on June 1. We are proud to honor the strength and courage of cancer patients at every step of their journey."
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), there were 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States as of January 2016. That number is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. These numbers include anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer at any point in their lifetime - whether or not they have completed treatment.
