'Unstoppable Warrior Woman' author Bershan Shaw talks about being cancer survivor, inspiring women

There are millions of people out there battling or recovering from a cancer battle right now.

Bershan Shaw is one of them and she joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about being a survivor.

She is a two-time breast cancer survivor and is now an author, motivational speaker and business coach.

Shaw's new book "Unstoppable Warrior Woman" comes out soon. Also check out Shaw's podcast "Buckle Up with Bershan."

She said as women we are unstoppable warriors and that we hold all the power. Shaw tells us how we can find our inner warrior and self-love.

For more information, visit her website.
health & fitnessbookscancer caresurvivor storycancer
