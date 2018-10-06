HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer survivor strums smiles onto the faces of other cancer patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Cancer survivor and ukulele player, Narcisco Lobo serenades a patient at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Walking through Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, you may hear the bubbly sounds of a ukulele floating lightly down the hall. That's thanks to 47-year-old Narciso Lobo, or "Seeso" as he is called, who is on a mission to bring a smile to patients' faces with the power of a cheerful song.

Seeso made a promise to himself that he would come back here to give back to the patients fighting for their lives.

"How do I give back? How can I give back? I don't know how to do much, but I can play this little baby guitar," he said.

Seeso made that promise after fighting for his own life in 2016: He was diagnosed with stage 2b colorectal cancer, 10 years after his father died of colon cancer.

He had confidence about his own fate, however.

"When I got diagnosed there was no doubt in my mind that I would beat it," he said.

Seeso started with chemotherapy and radiation, then surgery, last December.

"The surgery involved a two-step process where, in order to protect the connection that was made from his colon re-section, he had to have a temporary diversion of his intestines then had to go back to surgery to have it reversed," said Ana Bedon, an advanced practice nurse who was involved in his treatment.

Seeso persevered. He's under close monitoring by his health professionals, but said things are looking good.

Having learned to play both the piano and guitar, partly from his father, he's now bringing the joy of music to other patients.

"It's really the key, is just to be positive and have an attitude of gratitude," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfeel goodcancermusichappinessLakeviewChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Concussions off the field
Marathon running: How to heal your body and mind after the race
Chicago Proud: Cancer survivor to run 2018 Chicago Marathon
Report: Medical marijuana use up 80 percent in Illinois
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kavanaugh confirmed, quickly sworn in
Protesters gather in Washington and other cities to oppose Kavanaugh vote
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Chicago's Chinatown celebrates Double Ten Day
Supt. Johnson to CPD: 'our job is to continue to serve' after Van Dyke verdict
Van Dyke verdict demonstrations remain peaceful; no arrests made
Dr Pepper gifts tickets to football fans after son shreds $1,000
Police: 1-year-old girl falls into bucket, drowns in Chicago Heights
Show More
All southbound lanes on Bishop Ford closed after pedestrian struck, killed
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
Chicago AccuWeather: Stormy weekend with possible flooding
More News