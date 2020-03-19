Health & Fitness

Cancer Treatment Centers of America offers to take on cancer patients from Chicago area hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cancer Treatment Centers of America is offering to take on cancer patients from other Chicago area hospitals as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID cases are quickly overwhelming doctors and nurses at acute care hospitals and precious resources such as ICU beds, operating rooms and ventilators are quickly being depleted," CTCA said in a statement, "In response, Chicago-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) is taking on any cancer patient from local area community hospitals focus on treating COVID-19 cases and to mitigate the risk tor cancer patients undergoing treatment there. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirushospitalcancer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
ATMs stolen from 3 Lakeview businesses in minutes
Financial help available in Illinois during COVID-19 crisis
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
LIVE SOON: White House Task Force gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
46 sick in Willowbrook nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum
More TOP STORIES News