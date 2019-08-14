CDC: 1 in 5 U.S. adults uses at least 5 prescription drugs

How many prescription drugs do you take?If it's a lot, you're not alone, reported CNN.A new Centers for Disease Control study shows most adults aged 40 to 79 took at least one prescription drug in the past month. The study also showed one in five took at least five prescription drugs.So the question is raised, what pills are everyone popping?For the younger half of the group, it's mostly anti-depressants, ace inhibitors - which are used to lower blood pressure and treat migraines, and cholesterol lowering drugs.For the older set, cholesterol lowering drugs continue to be a favorite, but also anti-diabetic medications and beta blockers, which are also another class of drugs used to lower blood pressure.The study shows women take more prescription drugs than men.