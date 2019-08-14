Health & Fitness

CDC: 1 in 5 U.S. adults uses at least 5 prescription drugs

How many prescription drugs do you take?

If it's a lot, you're not alone, reported CNN.

A new Centers for Disease Control study shows most adults aged 40 to 79 took at least one prescription drug in the past month. The study also showed one in five took at least five prescription drugs.

So the question is raised, what pills are everyone popping?

For the younger half of the group, it's mostly anti-depressants, ace inhibitors - which are used to lower blood pressure and treat migraines, and cholesterol lowering drugs.

For the older set, cholesterol lowering drugs continue to be a favorite, but also anti-diabetic medications and beta blockers, which are also another class of drugs used to lower blood pressure.

The study shows women take more prescription drugs than men.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcprescription drugsprescriptions drugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family: Missing Gary woman's body found in Lansing forest preserve
3 injured in explosion at East Chicago, Ind. facility
1 killed, 3 injured in Park Manor fire
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Last-minute IL getaway ideas before kids go back to school
Teen fatally shot, 5 teens charged after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
Birthday cards wanted for oldest woman in Oklahoma
Show More
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Secret to marriage? Couple matches outfits for nearly 70 years
Tiger Woods in town for BMW Championship as city golf course talks reportedly continue
Chicken restaurant sells out of food in wake of racist letter
24 vehicles damaged by rocks in Loop parking garage
More TOP STORIES News