salmonella

Ground beef is likely cause of Salmonella outbreak that killed 1, hospitalized 8, CDC says

One person from California is dead and eight others are in the hospital after ground beef likely caused a Salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lab testing identified the outbreak strain in repackaged leftover ground beef collected from an ill person's home in California, according to the CDC.

At least 10 known people from six states have been infected. Illnesses in this outbreak are more severe than expected for Salmonella, according to the CDC.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing and the CDC will update the public if there is additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcoutbreakbeefinfectionu.s. & worldcenters for disease controlsalmonella
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALMONELLA
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
Possible salmonella outbreak at Southwest Side grocery, officials say
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
North side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
LIVE: Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Show More
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court
Hundreds of Okla. inmates released in largest commutation in US history
More TOP STORIES News