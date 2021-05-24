Health & Fitness

CDC investigating rare reports of heart problems among vaccinated teens, young adults

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC investigating rare reports of heart problems among vaccinated youth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A handful of teenagers and young adults who received the COVID-19 vaccines have experienced heart inflammation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending further study of the rare condition.

More than 1.67 billion COVID vaccine doses have been given worldwide. Here in the United States, close to 60% of the population has received at least one dose. Yet, the CDC is investigating a tiny fraction of cases, about a dozen, of people who developed inflammation of the heart, a condition known as myocarditis.

"The CDC issued this notice out of an abundance of caution, they are trying to investigate to see if they're related at all to the vaccine," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on Infectious Disease.

SEE ALSO | United Airlines giving away year's worth of free first class flights to encourage COVID vaccinations

At this point, public health officials want to stress the connection between the vaccine and myocarditis has not been proven. But, any concerns or possible side effects must be made public to give health professionals notice. It's being reported that the very small number of cases involved young adults and teenagers who developed the inflammation four days after a dose. The cases involved mostly males.

But the CDC says the numbers are not any higher than what is normal without the vaccine. Lurie Children's Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Larry Kociolek said even prior to COVID, it was not uncommon for Lurie to hospitalize several kids with myocarditis.

"There are several other things in the environment that can cause inflammation of the heart muscle like other viruses that we commonly see at this time of year," Kociolek said.

Kociolek said the small number of cases that followed the vaccine have been mild, which is not the case with some COVID cases.

"We have to keep in mind, the virus that causes COVID-19, like many respiratory viruses, can cause very severe disease in teenagers that cause inflammation of the heart," Kociolek said.

Doctors said they will continue to strongly urge parents to get their children vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldteenagerscovid 19heart health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Fr. Michael Pfleger reinstated as St. Sabina pastor
Grace Kinstler reflects on transformative 'Idol' experience
Lake Forest HS accused of ignoring teacher sex abuse
IL reports 933 COVID-19 case, 10 deaths
Allergy season lasting longer than usual, experts say
Chicago Weather: Very warm, increasingly cloudy
Show More
Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products
Father dies, son rescued after after car goes over bridge into Calumet River
48 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
More TOP STORIES News