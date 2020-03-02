Coronavirus

Coronavirus patient released from isolation in San Antonio later tested positive

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Center for Disease Control mistakenly released a patient from the San Antonio Texas Center for Infection Disease Sunday, according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Nirenberg said in a press release that the patient was released from isolation at a local healthcare facility Saturday because they met the criteria for release, including two negative test results.

However, the patient later returned to isolation after a pending, subsequent lab test came up positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable," Nirenberg said.

The CDC says they are retesting the individual.



The patient had been under isolation while being treated for several weeks following a return to the U.S. from Wuhan, China.

The CDC says at the time of discharge from the facility, the patient had no symptoms and met all criteria for release.

However, after the release, the results of a subsequent sample were received, and determined to be weakly positive.

They say out of an abundance of caution, the CDC decided to bring the individual back into isolation.

The patient had some contact with others while out of isolation, and local public health officials are following up to trace possible exposures and notify them of the potential risk.

The CDC says others have encountered similar situations where test results have alternated back and forth between negative and positive.

This is why patients must have two negative test results from specimens taken more than 24 hours apart.

MORE ON COVID-19:
Coronavirus outbreak: Second death in US reported by Washington state health officials
Zero cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Houston, Health Department says
Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti changed to 'Wash Ur Hands'
CDC warns to prepare for spread of coronavirus symptoms, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan antoniocoronaviruscenters for disease control
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
France's Louvre Museum closed amid spreading coronavirus epidemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee stands together in wake of Molson Coors mass shooting
Charges dropped against man shot by CPD officers at CTA Red Line station
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
$12K reward offered for arrest of gunmen in Avalon Park food mart shooting
Health officials confirm 3rd new coronavirus case in Cook County
1 critically injured in Little Village police-involved shooting: CPD
Blood drive honors Mount Prospect toddler who needed 4 transfusions before her birth
Show More
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
2 in custody after car hits South Side home in chase from suburbs: police
More TOP STORIES News