CDC urges public to get flu shot by end of October

This is an undated image of a flu vaccine. (KGO-TV)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its annual recommendations on the flu vaccine. The agency suggests that everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated for influenza each season, ideally by the end of October.

Even if that deadline passes, health officials believe it is still beneficial to get vaccinated, especially if influenza continues in the community later in the year. In the past, the virus has lingered as late as May.

After receiving a flu shot, it takes two weeks to develop the antibodies needed to protect against infection, according to the CDC website. That is why it is best to get the vaccine before flu season begins, the agency urges.

For more resources on flu season, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
