Many breakfast cereals still contaminated by weed killer, environmental group says

Another round of cereal testing shows small amounts of the chemical in Roundup weed killer.

Several popular brands, including Cheerios and Nature Valley products, continue to test positive for trace amounts of this controversial herbicide that may increase the risk of cancer.

The Environmental Working Group, which has links to the organics industry, found that all 21 of the products it tested had levels of glyphosate that were higher than what their scientists consider safe for children.

General Mills, which makes all the products tested, said in a statement that its "top priority is food safety."

They say there are trace amounts of pesticides found in pretty much everything we eat, but they're trying to minimize those chemicals.

