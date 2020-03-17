Health & Fitness

CFD paramedic tests positive for coronavirus; 1st confirmed case of a Chicago first-responder

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Fire Department paramedic has contracted coronavirus and is now quarantined, city officials said Tuesday.

The case was disclosed by Dr. Allison Arwady, the city's health commissioner, during a conference call with reporters that include Mayor Lori Lightfoot. It is the first confirmed case of a Chicago first-responder.

"There's no indication that the member contracted the virus during a service call. The case is doing well in isolation at home," Arwady said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
