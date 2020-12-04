Jeremih update: Chicago R&B singer fighting COVID-19 could be released from hospital, friend Chance the Rapper says

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

WATCH: Jeremih's mother gives exclusive interview

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago R&B singer Jeremih could be released from the hospital Friday, according to his friend Chance the Rapper.Chance said he spoke on the phone with the singer, who has been hospitalized fighting the coronavirus for weeks.Chance also took time to thank the medical staff at Northwestern hospital and thanked all the fans for their prayers.Jeremy Felton is a product of Morgan Park High School and Columbia College, but the Chicago native is better known as R&B singer Jeremih.The chart-topping R&B star was at his mother's Chicago home when he suddenly felt sick and went to lie down for a minute."A couple of hours later he was calling me saying, 'Mom, I need to go to the hospital.' All of a sudden he couldn't walk," said his mother Gwenda Starling. "He was barely walking. He was holding his stomach."Jeremih was diagnosed with COVID-19 and quickly went downhill. He's been in a Chicago hospital since Nov. 5."Things seemed like, all of a sudden, to attack his body," Starling described. "That virus viciously attacked every organ in his body. His body was shutting down and they were telling me every day for a week that he just wasn't getting better."The 33-year-old is Starling's only son and he has two young sons of his own. He also recently lost both his father and step-father, so the experience has been nothing less than a nightmare for the family."It was a tremendous nightmare. The whole family was just so saddened and just shocked, first of all. After we got out of that whole shock thing, it was like 'OK, we've got to pray.'"And that's exactly what they did, along with friends like Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Toni Braxton and others.Jeremihand was moved to a regular hospital room.