INFECTION

Cheerleaders from 29 states possibly exposed to mumps at NCA competition in Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

The NCA says cheerleaders from 29 states may have been exposed to the mumps in Dallas last month.

DALLAS, Texas --
If your child attended a national cheerleading competition in Dallas last month, you need to pay attention to their health.

The Texas Department of Health said a person with mumps attended the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship in Dallas, and may have exposed children to the viral illness.

Health officials said children could be infected with the mumps and not even know they are sick.

The health department said most people develop symptoms two weeks after contracting the virus.

In some cases, you won't even know you are sick until a month later.

Competitors from 29 states were present at the NCA competition in Dallas.

What are mumps? Signs and symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials say the MMR vaccine is the best protection for the mumps.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmumpscheerleadingu.s. & worldillnessinfectionvirusTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INFECTION
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
FDA: 400 sickened by parasite in McDonald's salads
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
More infection
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News