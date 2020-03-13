Coronavirus in Chicago update: Archdiocese schools closed indefinitely starting Monday; Masses canceled effective Saturday

While schools are not in session, the Archdiocese said all school buildings will undergo extra cleaning, including St. Margaret of Scotland School in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side where a student in the K-8 school has contracted the virus.
Students will be asked to complete assignments online during this period.
"Knowing that many families and students of our Catholic schools depend on the daily services we provide, the Office of Catholic Schools and archdiocesan leadership are working to coordinate extended support to those families and students most in need during this time. More information will be shared in the coming day," The archdiocese said in a statement.
The student also attended Mass at the church on Thursday. The Catholic parish said school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held Friday, officials said.
The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break.
"We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH or the Archdiocese of Chicago," Pastor Eruaga and Principal Shauntae Davis said in a letter to parishioners.
The school and church will undergo a deep cleaning Friday, officials said.
Per guidance from CDPH, it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School be tested for Coronavirus/COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless you begin exhibiting coronavirus/COVID-19 symptoms.
Weddings and funerals schedule for Saturday may proceed as long as they have no more than 250 people. Churches should remain open for private prayer during a time determined by each pastor.
"This was not a decision I made lightly," said Cupich. "The Eucharist is the source and summit of our life as Catholics. And our schools and agencies provide essential services to many thousands across Cook and Lake Counties. But, in consultation with leaders from across the archdiocese, for the sake of the safety of our students, parishioners, and all the women and men who serve the people of the archdiocese, it is clear that we must take the better part of caution in order to slow the spread of this pandemic."
Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools remain open Friday, with some restrictions in place.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPS will start scaling back large-scale events. There will also be a mandatory policy on short-term closures for any schools with confirmed cases.
CPS also issued its own guidance, that includes suspending sports and limiting visitor access to school buildings.
The restrictions are effective immediately through April 12 and stipulate that essential school activities involving students and staff such as lunch and recess can proceed as usual, though student absences related to concerns about the coronavirus will continue to be excused.
"At this time, CPS will remain open
Several school districts in the Chicagoland area are shutting down out of an abundance of caution.
But Mayor Lightfoot says shutting down schools here could have cascading effects since a large number of CPS students depend on schools for eating, shelter and in some instances clothing. She says it's a big deal and that the city just isn't there yet.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.