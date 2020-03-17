I-Team

Coronavirus update: Chicago area doctors, nurses concerned by COVID-19 crisis response

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is confusion and concern by some doctors and nurses in Chicago because of stretched-thin resources and still not enough coronavirus testing kits.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
[Ads /]
Nurses and doctors on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 told the I-Team Monday that they have been disappointed, even by their own institutions. President Donald Trump offered a differing opinion when he was asked how he would rate his administration's response to the pandemic.

"I would rate it a 10," Trump said. "I think we've done a great job. We were very, very early with respect to China and we would have a whole different situation in this country if we didn't do that."

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


[Ads /]
As the president hails his team's response, the outbreak spreads and grows. In Chicago, several medical professionals from different hospitals have told the I-Team they have deep concerns about the federal response and their facilities being slow to prepare for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients into already full intensive care units. Some hospitals are preparing temporary facilities for coronavirus testing, including a drive-through testing tent.

As Illinois looks at months of COVID-19 crisis response, state officials laid out what the possible role of the National Guard might look like.

"What we're doing to work on that, in part includes helping hospitals expand their triage before people go into an emergency room, just one example," Pritzker said. "You've seen it in a few other places in the nation, is to set up a tent or an outbuilding near an emergency room but outside of it so people who have COVID-19 aren't traipsing into the ER and possibly giving it to somebody else. Kind of like a respiratory tent almost, so people can be screened there before we decide, or they decide at the hospital, what to do with that patient. The National Guard can help with some of that."

The National Guard has not been deployed by Governor Pritzker, though he does have the authority to do so.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoishealthillnessjb pritzkercoronavirusu.s. & worldi teampresident donald trumpvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Many Americans unaware of unused gift cards
Oak Park woman says $1K was missing from account and bank wouldn't help
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more as state preps for election
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants close Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
Person shot on inbound Dan Ryan on South Side, ISP says
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Normal shopping habits encouraged during COVID-19 emergency
Show More
No visitors allowed: Hospitals cancel non-essential surgeries, prepare for COVID-19 patient influx
Chicago women on lockdown in Venice
All Illinois schools close Tuesday
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 47 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 24 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News