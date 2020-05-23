Chicago area health care provider seeks to help underserved communities, especially during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Erie Family Health Centers provides integrated and affordable medical, dental and behavioral health care for patients of all ages, under one roof.President and CEO Dr. Lee Francis joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday morning to talk about what his company is doing during the COVID-19 crisis.Francis said they saw a spike in cases among minority communities. That's now starting to come down, but it hasn't dropped enough yetThese communities are also highly affected by other chronic conditions and low immunization rates for children, Francis said.They're trying to reach out to these individuals via telehealth.Erie serves more than 82,000 patients per year at 13 locations throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, regardless of insurance status, immigration status or the ability to pay. Learn more at