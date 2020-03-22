coronavirus chicago

Chicago-area residents answer call for blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic

WESTMONT (WLS) -- Many Chicago-area residents turned out to donate blood this weekend as the need for donations grows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the American Red Cross has asked people to step up and give blood.

Vitalant held a blood drive Saturday in west suburban Westmont.

A blood drive was also held in Naperville.

"We're providing sani-wipes and wipes for the donors' hands, and we're doing the same as well," said Bridget Simmons, a Donor Care field supervisor.

Extra precautions are being taken to ensure blood drives are clean and safe, such as spacing donors at least 6 feet apart from each other.
