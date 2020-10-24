breast cancer awareness

Chicago breast cancer survivor, entrepreneur strives to fill survivorship gap among women

tgin Foundation partners with Lyft to give women of color free rides to breast health appointments
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago breast cancer survivor and entrepreneur wants to fill the survivorship gap among all women, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Chris-Tia Donaldson is the CEO of Thank God It's Natural. She joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to discuss an ongoing partnership between the tgin Foundation and Lyft.

Donaldson was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was only 36. She wants women to know that the disease does not discriminate, but treatment options can.

RELATED: Loretto Hospital offering free mammograms for uninsured, underinsured women in October

In Chicago, Black women are 42% more likely to die from breast cancer than the general population, Donaldson said. That's not the case in other large cities, like New York or San Francisco.

She hopes to address the gaps in survivorship.

RELATED: Breast health organization has helped over 28K women in need at no cost

The tgin Foundation partnered with rideshare company Lyft, to provide affordable and reliable transportation services for women of color in the Chicago area, going to and from medical facilities for breast health screenings and treatments.

There is no set end date for this partnership. It will continue until credits run out.

The program is open to any Chicago-area women of color going to and from medical facilities for breast health appointments.

Women can get the Lyft credits online at tginfoundation.org.
