Chicago comedian, actress Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago comedian and actress Erica Watson has passed away from COVID-19, according to her family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago comedian and actress Erica Watson has passed away from COVID-19, according to her family.

You may remember Watson from her many appearances on Windy City Live with Val and Ryan.

Watson's family said she died Saturday night from the virus.

She had been living in Jamaica and talked about her move during the pandemic during her recent appearances on Windy City.

Her family asked for prayers as they deal with this incredibly difficult loss.
