COVID-19 vaccine Chicago: City, Cook County gear up for mass-vaccination sites for younger children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Cook County are prepared to open up mass COVID vaccination clinics to young people Thursday, as some young teenagers are waiting on the final decision about safely getting the vaccine.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off on the Pfizer version Wednesday afternoon.A number of states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have already started vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds.Alderman Michele Smith, with the 43rd Ward, said she collaborated with Francis Parker School administrators and parents who are doctors to organize a series of vaccination clinics that will start this weekend at the school.Francis W. Parker School in Lincoln Park, on the corner of Clark Street and Webster Avenue, is gearing up to host a series of vaccination clinics open to all Chicago children ages 12 to 18, accompanied by a parent.Smith helped put the plan together in anticipation of the CDC's authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group."It's for any Chicago child from the age of 12 to 18, and if a parent or guardian doesn't have a vaccine, when they bring the child in, it will be offered to them as well," Smith said.Alderman Smith said the plan is to vaccinate about 1,000 kids this Saturday and Sunday in Parker's gym.That will be the first of at least five clinics spread out over several weekends, by appointment only, at that location."We had a vaccination event for over age 16, for everyone, and we had strong demand for age 16, so we think that we're really gonna have strong demand for this," Smith said.Parent Andre Day applauded the school and the alderman for making the Parker clinic open to everyone."This school is pretty in tune with the community, you know, so they're very good at listening to suggestions to help better the community," Day said.Meanwhile, Walgreens is planning to offer shots to younger teenagers at its pharmacies.The Deerfield-based company said it's working with more than 1,000 school districts across the country offering vaccinations to school children in their stores and clinics."The roll out for kids is going to be exactly like we have done for adults," said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer at Walgreens.All mass vaccination clinics in Chicago will be open for the new age group Thursday, if the vaccine is authorized.No appointment is needed, but parental consent is required.