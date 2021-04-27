Chicago's COVID-19 cases falling slightly; city could further reopen this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10553650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday Chicago is averaging 548 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths daily.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's top doctor said Tuesday the city is seeing positive signs in the fight against COVID-19 which could mean the return of summer activities and further reopening this week."I expect to sort of over just the next few days to be turning that dial and be announcing some additional reopening," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Health.Chicago surpassed two million vaccinations and the city's test positivity rate has now dipped below 5% for the first time.New cases are also declining in all age groups except for those over 80.The daily average is 548 new cases and the test positivity rate has dropped to 4.9 percent."We continue to see COVID cases out of every single zip code and community area in Chicago, wo while we are making good progress on vaccine, we are not yet done with COVID," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.To encourage people to get vaccinated, the city is considering a vaccine passport that could be announced next month."I would hope that for most people their main incentive is to be able to stay healthy, keep their families healthy keep their communities healthy but we also know younger people in particular may be excited about the idea of getting into events for example that might be limited to people who are vaccinated," said Arwady.The passport would open the door for smaller outdoor concerts and others events but several states have banned them, and it could lead to legal challenges here."I think it's important that the city take control of this, but certainly there are a lot of people out there who do not want to get this vaccination, and they're going to feel excluded from events if they can't attend," said attorney Karen Conti.Starting next month the United Center will stop giving first shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Instead, beginning May 4- 10, the city is taking walk-ins for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. There will also host at drive-thru event at the United Center on May 8.Dr. Arwady endorsed the CDC's move to relax outdoor mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated and hopes it encourages more people to get their shots."We're feeling confident about the way that we're going, but that is fully contingent on people continuing to make that decision to get vaccinated," said Arwady.Arwardy stressed that the city's goal is to bring the vaccine to people."If you got a barrier, give us a call, we want to help get you vaccinated no matter who you are, nor matter where you live in the City of Chicago," said Arwady.Chicago's vaccine hotline number is 312-746-4835.Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public health announced request for proposals to establish Healthy Chicago Equity Zones which will focus on increasing vaccine uptake in neighborhoods most impacted by COVID-19.They've allocated $9.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the Centers for Disease Control, according to a release.Funding will be divided among up to six regional lead organizations that will provide backbone financial, administrative, and project management support in each of the Equity Zones. The regional leads are required, in turn, to subcontract with at least one community organization in every neighborhood within their region to guide planning and action on local priorities, the release said."Community-based organizations have played an essential role throughout the pandemic, and their tireless efforts saved lives," said Mayor Lightfoot. "With Healthy Chicago Equity Zones, we are bringing new resources to local coalitions as they tackle COVID-19 and other longstanding public health challenges in their neighborhoods."