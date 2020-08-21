coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID-19 survivor spent 6 weeks in coma, was brought back to life 3 times

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Barbara Sapstein's family says it's a miracle she is even still here.

Sapstein contracted COVID-19 in March and spent six weeks in a coma. Her heart stopped; three times she was technically dead and three times she was brought back to life.


"I was coughing and my husband said, that's it, and I went to the hospital, and after that I don't remember another thing," she said.

A prominent realtor in River North, Sapsetin is happy to be back on the job now. She said she still suffers from some hearing loss, and the virus has also affected her eyesight and caused her to lose hair.

But now that she's recovered she plans to donate plasma to help other COVID-19 patients.

"All I know is I went from bad to way worse. And I'm so grateful to be here. It's like a second lease on life," she said.

Sapstein said she's also grateful to doctors and Northwestern Medical Center, which has also treated Brian Kuhns, who has been hospitalized for five months is believed to be the longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient in the country.


"So many times I was told he wasn't going to make it. I just believed and have been giving him confidence," said his wife Nancy.

It's still a mystery to doctors why COVID-19 attacks some otherwise healthy people more severely than others. Sapstein's mother is currently hospitalized with the virus also. She said she still has no idea how or where either of them got it.

"I would never in a million years think this is something I could contract," said Sapstein.

She said if there is one message she wants to spread it's that the virus is very real, and everyone should wear a mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoriver northcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoissurvivor storycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
IL introduces new saliva-based COVID-19 test as state reports 2,295 new cases
Lawsuit requires suburban private school to implement face mask rules
Wisconsin removed from Chicago COVID-19 emergency travel order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Judge frees ex-con murderer charged in Chicago Black Disciples case
Pritzker extends evictions moratorium, demands to lift rent control ban continue
1 dead in fiery small plane crash at Rockford airport
Live: Democratic National Convention wraps with Joe Biden
Child known for praying to end gun violence killed in shooting
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Show More
Police seek suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed,1 killed, in separate CTA attacks
DNC 2020: Joe Biden to accept nomination, Duckworth to speak
This creamery has boozy ice cream!
Aldi peaches tied to salmonella outbreak recalled
University of Illinois app could notify users of COVID-19 exposure in minutes
More TOP STORIES News