Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to Innovative Express Care for 'knowingly misallocating' 6K CPS vaccines; CEO pushes back

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is cutting off distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to the healthcare group that was contracted to vaccinate Chicago Public Schools employees.CDPH said Innovative Express Care, located at 2400 N. Ashland Ave., "knowingly misallocated" 6,000 doses of vaccines meant for CPS employees. As a result, CDPH said it will be reclaiming all vaccine distributed and stored at IEC.Innovative Express Care issued a statement denying the allegations, claiming the so-called misallocated doses were not used by CPS at the end of each week and were given as first doses to seniors, frontline workers and other qualified patients.A spokesperson for IEC said in a statement: "All vaccine doses that were not used by CPS at the end of each week went to another eligible patient for their first dose. We always ensured that there were enough allocations for additional doses for all CPS employees."IEC said the city's decision left them "saddened" and "disappointed," adding that "CDPH officials never made it clear to us as a provider that we should be storing vaccines in a refrigerator for people awaiting second doses."The clinic's CEO Dr. Rahul Khare reiterated the statement on Facebook Tuesday night.CDPH said it has identified new providers to take over and administer vaccine for those scheduled to receive a dose through Innovative Express Care.CDPH said CPS personnel with appointments on Wednesday will be rescheduled for the near future and notifications are in progress. CPS personnel with existing appointments on Thursday and thereafter will continue to be vaccinated at the same CPS high school site where they were originally scheduled.The Chicago's Teachers Union called what happened "a failure on multiple levels from people who run our school district."