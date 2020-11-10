COVID vaccine: Chicago doctors encouraged by Pfizer shot's promising results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7810014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are "just extraordinary," adding: "Not very many people expected it would be as high as that."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6140441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the testing lines get longer and cases surge, early data showing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90 percent effective is great news for Chicago doctors working on separate vaccine trials."It's incredible," said Dr. Richard Novak, director of infectious disease at University of Illinois-Chicago. "It's comparable to the measles vaccine, which is about 90 percent."Dr. Novak, who is leading UIC's Moderna trial, said flu vaccines are only 50% effective. He said the Pfizer news gives hope to other COVID vaccines trials because they are all testing against the same protein."The Pfizer vaccine is very similar in design to the Moderna vaccine, so we are very hopeful the Moderna vaccine will give us similar results," he said.Others warn it is early and the efficacy percentage could change over time. But University of Chicago's Dr. Habib Ahasan said because it is a randomized trial, which is the best way to evaluate effectiveness, it is trending in the right direction."It's highly unlikely these numbers would deviate dramatically over time," Dr. Ahasan said.Doctors hope more time will also determine how long the vaccine will last and if it will prevent asymptomatic cases from spreading the virus. Pfizer is the first with encouraging results, but multiple vaccines will be needed."No single company can manufacture the number of doses we are going to need to vaccinate the whole planet," Dr. Novak said.