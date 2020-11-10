Coronavirus

COVID vaccine: Chicago doctors encouraged by Pfizer shot's promising results

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the testing lines get longer and cases surge, early data showing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90 percent effective is great news for Chicago doctors working on separate vaccine trials.

"It's incredible," said Dr. Richard Novak, director of infectious disease at University of Illinois-Chicago. "It's comparable to the measles vaccine, which is about 90 percent."

RELATED: Pfizer says early data shows coronavirus shot may be 90% effective
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are "just extraordinary," adding: "Not very many people expected it would be as high as that."



Dr. Novak, who is leading UIC's Moderna trial, said flu vaccines are only 50% effective. He said the Pfizer news gives hope to other COVID vaccines trials because they are all testing against the same protein.

"The Pfizer vaccine is very similar in design to the Moderna vaccine, so we are very hopeful the Moderna vaccine will give us similar results," he said.

Here's what it'll take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how it'll be made
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?



Others warn it is early and the efficacy percentage could change over time. But University of Chicago's Dr. Habib Ahasan said because it is a randomized trial, which is the best way to evaluate effectiveness, it is trending in the right direction.

"It's highly unlikely these numbers would deviate dramatically over time," Dr. Ahasan said.

Doctors hope more time will also determine how long the vaccine will last and if it will prevent asymptomatic cases from spreading the virus. Pfizer is the first with encouraging results, but multiple vaccines will be needed.

"No single company can manufacture the number of doses we are going to need to vaccinate the whole planet," Dr. Novak said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinois medical districtvaccineshealthchildrencoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
Pritzker tightens restrictions as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Disney announces new furloughs for Disneyland employees
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker tightens restrictions as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Police chase ends in Plainfield crash; 3 officers hurt
Teen charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate historic win
Wilmette students send hundreds of letters to local veterans
Show More
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
More TOP STORIES News